RICHMOND (CBS SF) — Lincoln Elementary School in Richmond has a small, modest little library that is getting a major donation from a surprising source.

Kensington Girl Scout Troop 30643 is in the middle of their book drive, collecting hundreds of books from all across town. Troop Leader Melinda Pilling says in these uncertain times, the girls just want to help those less fortunate.

“Since kids have less access now to school libraries and their classroom libraries that it would be nice to provide books to kids to read at home,” said Pilling.

The books are mostly for elementary kids, packaged in clear plastic bags. Girl Scout Guinevere Troxell says some of the books also come with treats.

“They come with candy canes, bouncy balls and other stuff,” said the busy scout.

Lincoln Elementary Principal, Taylor Parham said the book donation is greatly appreciated. “This has been an extremely challenging year,” she said.

Parham explained some books will be handed out to families for free, others used in classrooms, and the rest blended into the school library.

“This outside Girl Scout Troop came to us and said, we want to provide for you,” said Parham. “It just gives me a deep sense of gratitude for everything they’ve done for us.”

The girls are getting something in return too, even if they don’t recognize it.

“It’s Giving Tuesday so, everybody’s talking about giving today,” said Girl Scout dad Brandon Mercer. “There’s so many ways to give and for the girls don’t have a lot of money to give, with their little allowances but, they’ve given their time doing this project now for so many weeks, I’m really proud of them.”