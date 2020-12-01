SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A man suffered burns on his arms and upper body and a dog was killed in a fire at a home in Santa Rosa, on Tuesday.

Crews responded at 5:51 p.m., to reports of a structure fire in the 1500 block of Sebastopol Road and found the victim outside the home, according to Santa Rosa Fire officials.

More engines were called to the blaze to keep it from spreading to nearby commercial buildings.

It took about 20 minutes for firefighters to knock down the fire, according to officials.

When firefighters searched the single-story home for more victims they located the dog but were unable to save the animal.

Meantime, the man was treated for burns and taken to a nearby hospital.

The home sustained fire and smoke damage totaling an estimated $100,000.

The fire is currently under investigation but, so far, officials do not suspect arson.