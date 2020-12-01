SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — Officers with the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety on Monday arrested a felon on parole who was illegally in possession of over 200 firearms, according to authorities.
Police announced the arrest on social media Tuesday. On Nov. 30th, officers made a proactive stop of the suspect in the area of Wolfe Road near a storage facility.
Proactive police work leads to arrest of felon and confiscation of over 200 firearms. Suspect was taken into custody and the case has been forwarded to the District Attorney’s office. Outstanding work by our officers! More here: https://t.co/ZpXWHKP9KI. pic.twitter.com/vwypyWqtBE
— Sunnyvale DPS (@SunnyvaleDPS) December 1, 2020
Police said the person stopped was on felony probation. A probation search of the suspect’s storage unit revealed several dozen operable firearms along with shotgun ammunition and indications of possible methamphetamine sales.
Officers proceeded to search of an adjacent unit that belonged to the same suspect, revealing over 200 operable firearms. Police said the suspect was taken into custody and the case has been forwarded to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office.
