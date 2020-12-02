BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Police on Wednesday confirmed the arrest last week of a Berkeley man suspected of possessing an array of drugs for sale, including 7 grams of cocaine found hidden in his underwear after booking him into jail, officials said.
When 23-year-old Nikolai Cherednichenki was pulled over on a traffic stop on Nov. 26 around 12:25 a.m. near Adeline Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way, police discovered he was driving on a suspended license.
They searched his car and found 14 Xanax pills, over 9 grams cocaine, four Percocet pills and more than $300 cash, according to police.
When officers searched Cherednichenki, they discovered over 28 grams of cocaine in his pockets. Officers warned the suspect that bringing narcotics into the jail would be a felony offense.
After he walked into jail, however, staff there discovered that he had an additional 7 grams of cocaine hidden in his underwear, police said.
He was booked on suspicion of possessing narcotics for sale and bringing narcotics into a jail or prison.
