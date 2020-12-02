FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — Caltrans warned Tuesday that motorists could see traffic delays near Fairfield due to the Interstate Highway 80/680, state Highway 12 interchange work starting Thursday night.

The project begins at 9 p.m. Thursday with the closure of eastbound Highway 12 at Red Top Road until 5 a.m. Friday.

Travelers will be detoured from eastbound Highway 12 to Red Top Road to eastbound Highway 80.

Friday night at 9 p.m. near Red Top Road, two lanes of westbound Highway 80 will be closed, and two lanes will be open until 8 a.m. Saturday.

On Saturday evening, starting at 7 p.m., three lanes of westbound Highway 80 near Red Top Road will be closed and only one lane will be open until 10 a.m. Sunday.

This second part of the project started Nov. 19 following the first phase, which was completed in 2017, Caltrans said. The second part involves improving and widening the connector from eastbound Highway 12 to eastbound Highway 80, as well as connections between regionally important places.

There are seven parts or packages to the overall project. Each will be constructed separately when money becomes available. Construction Thursday and over the weekend has been named package 2A, according to Caltrans.

Caltrans expects the project to be completed by the fall of 2022. It’s being paid for with money from among other sources Senate Bill 1 and Bay Area bridge tolls.

Improvements to safety, travel times and local traffic are expected from the project.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.