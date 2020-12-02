SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) — A homicide investigation was launched after a body was found along the side of the road on Skyline Boulevard near Crystal Springs Reservoir, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s office.
Deputies were spotted in the southbound lanes of Skyline Boulevard near a parked car Tuesday night. They said the body, found in a somewhat isolated area near Burleigh Murray Ranch State Park, was an unidentified man who has been deceased for some time.
“Due to the specific nature of how he was found, our investigators are treating it like a homicide,” said Detective Rosemerry Blankswade.
The California Highway Patrol shut down traffic on Skyline Blvd. in both directions between Highway 92 and Quail Court while they conducted the investigation.
The Sig-Alert was lifted around 10 p.m., but officials said the road will remain closed until noon on Wednesday.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call (650) 599-1536.
You must log in to post a comment.