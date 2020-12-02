SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A resident suffered burn injuries and an unresponsive dog was revived during a fire that did about $100,000 in damage to a home Tuesday, the Santa Rosa Fire Department said.
Crews called to the single-story house at 1589 Sebastopol Road shortly before 6 p.m. found smoke and flam visible and additional units were summoned to prevent its spread to commercial buildings nearby.
A resident was treated for burns on his arms and upper body. A search found no residents inside the house, but a dog found unresponsive was revived.
Fire damage was confined to the rear of the home, which has smoke damage throughout.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but does not appear to be suspicious, officials said.
