SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A San Francisco Sheriff’s deputy has collapsed and died while on duty, the sheriff’s office announced Wednesday.
Deputy Linton E. Martin, 56, collapsed suddenly late Tuesday evening at the San Bruno Jail. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.
“Deputy Martin was a beloved member of [County Jail] #3’s midnight watch, endearing himself to his colleagues with his infectious laugh, positive attitude and memorable pancake breakfasts,“ said Sheriff Paul Miyamoto in a press statement. “We will miss his distinctive deep voice, which announced his presence wherever he went.”
Martin was a San Francisco native and graduate of Lincoln High School in the city’s Sunset District. The Navy veteran joined the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office in 2001 following his graduation from the San Mateo Police Academy.
He worked at the original San Bruno jail before moving over in 2005 to the new San Bruno jail, where he served for most of his law enforcement career.
Martin is survived by his wife and several children, including his oldest son who also currently serves as a San Francisco Sheriff’s Deputy
You must log in to post a comment.