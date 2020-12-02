SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) — Skyline Boulevard in San Mateo County reopened Wednesday afternoon following a nearly 24-hour closure to accommodate a homicide investigation, according to authorities.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert shortly after 3:15 p.m. that Skyline Boulevard, also referred to as State Route 35 — had reopened in the area approximately three miles south of State Route 92 and Quail Court. Drivers were advised to use caution as personnel were still working in the area.

Authorities also confirmed the identity of the body found as 40-year-old East Palo Alto resident Eddy Cervantes.

The body found on HWY 35 yesterday was identified as Eddy Cervantes, a 40-year-old East Palo Alto resident. Anyone with info about Eddy or this incident is asked to call Det. Serrano 650-363-4066 🟢HWY 35 is now open. pic.twitter.com/PdVnm6MdfS — San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) December 2, 2020

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the recent activity of Cervantes or his whereabouts prior to his death to call San Mateo County Sheriff’s Det. Serrano at 650-363-4066. The sheriff’s office is also interested in any possible suspicious activity on Skyline Boulevard or anyone who might have vehicle or surveillance cameras that might have captured pertinent video.

The homicide investigation was launched Tuesday evening after a body was found along the side of the road on Skyline Boulevard near Crystal Springs Reservoir, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s office.

Authorities had initially announced the closure of Skyline Boulevard early Tuesday evening due to unspecified “police activity.”

Deputies were spotted in the southbound lanes of Skyline Boulevard near a parked car Tuesday night. They said the body, found in a somewhat isolated area near Burleigh Murray Ranch State Park, was an unidentified man who has been deceased for some time.

“Due to the specific nature of how he was found, our investigators are treating it like a homicide,” said Detective Rosemerry Blankswade.

As of the Wednesday afternoon reopening of the roadway, authorities said the closure lasted 22 hours. Drivers were advised to expect some residual delays in the area.