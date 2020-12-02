SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A group of assailants attacked a man in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood Tuesday night with a piece of wood, leaving him with life-threatening injuries, police said.
The assault happened around 7:50 p.m. near the corner of Oakdale Avenue and Quint Street, police said.
There, two suspects allegedly got into a verbal altercation with the victim and then one of the suspects struck him with a piece of wood, injuring the victim, according to police.
The two suspects, described as a man and woman in their 30s, then fled in a van along with a third suspect, also described as a woman in her 30s.
The victim, a man his 30s, was taken to a hospital for his critical injuries, police said.
Anyone with information about the assault is encouraged to call the San Francisco Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.
