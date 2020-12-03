SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Robert Jesus Blancas, linked to the so-called “boogaloo” anti-government movement, was charged Thursday with allegedly enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity, federal prosecutors said.

Blancas, who is also known as “Orgotloth” and “MuskOx,” is a transient from the Bay Area. A search of his electronic devices revealed not only evidence of his association with the “boogaloo” movement with communications related to acts of violence against law enforcement, but also evidence of child pornography.

The criminal complaint alleges that in or about May 2020, Blancas met a 15-year-old minor female on an online forum. Through at least August 2020, Blancas exchanged thousands of text messages over multiple online and text message platforms with the victim, instructing her to send him pornographic photographs and videos of herself.

Prosecutors said that photographs and videos of the minor victim sent to Blancas depicted the young girl and the bedroom of the young girl.

The criminal complaint also described examples of Blancas’s prior conversations of a sexually explicit nature with additional users who identified their ages to him as 13, 15, and 16.

Federal prosecutors said Blancas has been charged with the enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity. If convicted, he faces a minimum penalty of 10 years to a maximum of lifetime in prison, a minimum of 5 years to a maximum of lifetime of supervised release, and a maximum of a $250,000 fine.

Blancas was arrested on December 1 and made his initial appearance in federal court on Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler.