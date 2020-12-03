CBS San Francisco Staff Report

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — On the heels of a record day of new COVID cases, anticipation was rising Thursday for Gov. Gavin Newsom’s noon update, which may include another round of tough restrictions, including an order that could impact the Christmas plans for millions of Californians.

Alameda, San Francisco, Santa Clara, Contra Costa, San Mateo, Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties are all currently in the Purple Tier while Marin remained in the Red Tier as of Wednesday.

The news conference will be carried live on CBSN Bay Area.

California reported more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, shattering the state’s previous one-day record. A record 8,500 people are in the hospital, including more than 2,000 in the intensive care unit, leaving the state with fewer than 2,000 available intensive care unit beds.

“If these trends continue,” Newsom warned during his COVID update Monday. “We are going to have to take much more dramatic, arguably drastic, actions including taking a look at those Purple Tiered counties. They are now 51 of the 58 counties. We had nine counties over the weekend move backwards (on the COVID monitoring scale).”

After Monday’s update, Newsom huddled with his advisers to find ways to stem the surge in new coronavirus cases. More cases are expected from COVID-19 exposures during Thanksgiving gatherings and or while traveling for the holidays.

Health officials across the state expect the surge to intensify over the next several weeks as those cases stream into the already overwhelmed state-wide hospital system.

“We are accessing this in real time over the next day or two to make determinations of deep purple moves in those purple tiers that is more in line with the stay-at-home order that folks were familiar with at the beginning of this year with modifications of the work we are currently doing,” Newsom said on Monday.

Already, Santa Clara County has a 14-day quarantine in place for those who travel to the county from more than 150 miles away. There is also a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew in every Bay Area county except in Marin.

Los Angeles County, the nation’s most populous with 10 million residents, also has imposed tighter stay-at-home restrictions and a three-week ban on in-person restaurant dining because of what county health director Barbara Ferrer called “terrifying increases in numbers.”

On Wednesday night, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti issued a city order that spoke in apocalyptic tones as it ordered people to remain in their homes.

L.A. “is now close to a devastating tipping point” that could overwhelm the hospital system, “in turn risking needless suffering and death,” the mayor’s order said.