SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — With coronavirus cases on the rise across the Bay Area during the current COVID surge, many residents are looking to get tested for the virus. The below links will take users to information on testing sites in the different Bay Area counties. The sites also list criteria for getting tested.

County health officials recommend that residents get tested for COVID-19 through their health provider if a timely test can be scheduled.

Find a COVID-19 testing site: interactive map website here

ALAMEDA COUNTY

The Alameda County Public Health website has a list of free community testing sites by city as well as a list of testing events.

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY

The Contra Costa County Health Services website has a list of testing sites and information on scheduling an appointment by phone or online.

MARIN COUNTY

The Marin County COVID-19 testing website has information on getting tested and where to get and how to schedule a free COVID-19 test at a community site.

NAPA COUNTY

The Napa County COVID-19 testing website has a list of testing sites and information on scheduling an appointment and getting test results.

SAN MATEO COUNTY



The San Mateo County COVID-19 testing website has information on where to get and how to schedule a free COVID-19 test at a community site.

SAN FRANCISCO COUNTY

The San Francisco government COVID-19 website has information has information on getting tested and where to get and how to schedule a free COVID-19 test at a community site.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY

The Santa Clara County COVID-19 testing website has information on where to get and how to schedule a free COVID-19 test at a community site.

SOLANO COUNTY

The Solano County COVID-19 testing website has information on where to get and how to schedule a free COVID-19 test at a community site.

SONOMA COUNTY

The Sonoma County COVID-19 testing website has information on where to get and how to schedule a free COVID-19 test at a community site.