FREMONT (CBS SF) — Two men suspected of crashing a stolen pickup truck into a Fremont liquor store and stealing lottery tickets last month have been arrested, police said Thursday.

An employee at Meadow Square Liquor Store on Blacow Road called police about 3:30 a.m. Nov. 16, reporting that someone had purposely reversed a truck into the store’s front door. The suspects took lottery tickets, cigarette lighters and part of a cash register, police said.

After that, the pair drove away and police found the abandoned pickup several blocks away. The truck, a white Ford F350, had been reported stolen out of Hayward, police said.

Detectives found items in the truck that led them to identify 37-year-old Jeremy Ferreira of Livermore as a suspect.

Ferreira was already wanted by the Mountain View Police Department on a felony residential burglary warrant and on Dec. 1 and detectives located him in Livermore. A loaded firearm was found in Ferreira’s backpack along with an additional loaded magazine and loose ammunition, according to police.

Ferreira was arrested on the warrant as well as new charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a concealed firearm in public/vehicle. Ferreira was arraigned in court on Thursday and his next hearing is set for Jan. 5.

A 30-year-old Hayward man was also identified as a suspect after he was found on video cashing a lottery ticket in Hayward. He was interviewed and released by detectives pending additional follow up, police said.

Detectives are finalizing their investigation into the liquor store burglary before presenting their findings to the District Attorney’s office for charging.

