LOS ALTOS (CBS SF) — A semi-trailer overturned along Interstate Highway 280 in Los Altos Hills Friday morning, blocking lanes of traffic, authorities said.
The Santa Clara County Fire Department said the big rig flipped over along northbound I-280 between Magdalena Ave. and El Monte Road, shutting down the two right hand lanes.
There was no immediate word on what caused the crash or if there were any injuries.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: #SCCFD and @CHP_GoldenGate
Please be aware of an overturned big rig blocking the right hand lanes of northbound 280 between Magdalena and El Monte in Los Altos Hills. Crews on scene estimate at least 1hr to remove.@CaltransD4@KCBSAMFMTraffic@TownofLAH pic.twitter.com/gOILpjHzi6
— Santa Clara Co Fire (@sccfiredept) December 4, 2020
The California Highway Patrol said lanes were expected to be closed until at least 11 a.m. and urged drivers to avoid the area if possible.
Expect delays northbound I-280 from Foothill to Magdalena Ave. Big rig overturned north of Magdalena blocking the two right lanes. Lanes expected to be closed for at least two more hours. Avoid the area if possible. -AM pic.twitter.com/YWMSncvqQy
— CHP Redwood City (@CHP_RedwoodCity) December 4, 2020
