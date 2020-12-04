COVID Testing Info:Find A COVID-19 Testing Site Near You
LOS ALTOS (CBS SF) — A semi-trailer overturned along Interstate Highway 280 in Los Altos Hills Friday morning, blocking lanes of traffic, authorities said.

The Santa Clara County Fire Department said the big rig flipped over along northbound I-280 between Magdalena Ave. and El Monte Road, shutting down the two right hand lanes.

There was no immediate word on what caused the crash or if there were any injuries.

The California Highway Patrol said lanes were expected to be closed until at least 11 a.m. and urged drivers to avoid the area if possible.

