OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Two Hayward men were arrested for allegedly shooting at two California Highway Patrol officers in Oakland early Tuesday morning, police said.

The suspected shooter, 25-year-old Victor Beltran, and 23-year-old Humberto Orozco were arrested at their home around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The suspects allegedly were speeding on Interstate Highway 580 around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday with no license plates on the car and CHP officers tried to stop them.

Orozco, allegedly driving the 2006 Mercedes-Benz C230, did not stop for the officers and led them on a chase into East Oakland, according to a probable cause statement by police.

The chase ended near Bishop O’Dowd High School and the Oakland Zoo when Beltran allegedly leaned out of a window from the rear passenger seat and fired at the officers.

The officers did not return fire but slowed down and Orozco and Beltran apparently evaded capture. The suspects abandoned the Mercedes-Benz near Thermal and Seneca streets in Oakland, police said. No one was hit by the gunfire, police said.

“These officers and our community were put in great peril and we appreciate the important information we received from our community which led to the arrest of these two extremely dangerous individuals,” interim Oakland police Chief Susan Manheimer said in a statement.

“We are thankful that no one was injured and greatly appreciate the hard work and dedication of the men and women who risk their lives to keep our community safe,” she said.

Police apparently found the .40 caliber semi-automatic weapon used by Beltran when Oakland and Hayward police officers arrested the two. Police said the Mercedes-Benz was stolen Monday from Hayward.

Beltran and Orozco are being held in Santa Rita Jail.

