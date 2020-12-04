SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The Golden State Warriors will begin the season with four straight road games, with a home opener set for New Year’s Day, according to the first-half NBA season schedule released Friday.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the NBA has shortened the season to 72 games. Also in response to the pandemic and to reduce travel, the league has implemented a “series” model, where in some instances teams will play two consecutive games against each other at the same venue.

That will be the case when the Warriors host the Portland Trail Blazers on January 1 for their home opener at the Chase Center and again on January 3. Another home series for the Warriors include two against the Los Angeles Clippers set for January 6 and 8.

The Dubs will have two road series in the first half of the season, against the Dallas Mavericks (February 4 and 5) and the San Antonio Spurs (February 8 and 9.)

Golden State will open the season on December 22 against the Brooklyn Nets. The Dubs will then head to Milwaukee for a Christmas Day matchup against the Bucks, followed by games against the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons before returning to the Bay Area.

Chase Center will be without fans for the foreseeable future, due to the rising number of cases and after the San Francisco health officials rejected a plan that would involve testing all fans before they arrived. Earlier this week, the team had delayed the start of training camp after two players tested positive.

The league said the second half schedule, which would include any postponed games, would be released at a later date. Second half games are set to be played from March 11 through May 16, followed by a playoff play-in tournament and the playoffs, which are scheduled to end on July 22.

Warriors First Half Schedule (All Times Pacific):

December:

12/22 @ Brooklyn (4 p.m.)

12/25 @ Milwaukee (11:30 a.m.)

12/27 @ Chicago (5 p.m.)

12/29 @ Detroit (4 p.m.)

January 2021:

1/1 vs. Portland (7:30 p.m.)

1/3 vs. Portland (5:30 p.m.)

1/4 vs. Sacramento (7 p.m.)

1/6 vs. LA Clippers (7 p.m.)

1/8 vs. LA Clippers (7 p.m.)

1/10 vs. Toronto (5:30 p.m.)

1/12 vs. Indiana (7:30 p.m.)

1/14 @ Denver (7 p.m.)

1/15 @ Phoenix (6 p.m.)

1/18 @ LA Lakers (7 p.m.)

1/20 vs. San Antonio (7 p.m.)

1/21 vs. New York (7 p.m.)

1/23 @ Utah (2 p.m.)

1/25 vs. Minnesota (7 p.m.)

1/27 vs. Minnesota (7 p.m.)

1/28 @ Phoenix (6 p.m.)

1/30 vs. Detroit (5:30 p.m.)

February & March 2021:

2/2 vs. Boston (7 p.m.)

2/4 @ Dallas (4:30 p.m.)

2/5 @ Dallas (5:30 p.m.)

2/8 @ San Antonio (5:30 p.m.)

2/9 @ San Antonio (5:30 p.m.)

2/11 vs. Orlando (7 p.m.)

2/13 vs. Brooklyn (5:30 p.m.)

2/15 vs. Cleveland (7 p.m.)

2/17 vs. Miami (7 p.m.)

2/19 @ Orlando (4 p.m.)

2/20 @ Charlotte (4 p.m.)

2/23 @ New York (4:30 p.m.)

2/24 @ Indiana (4 p.m.)

2/26 vs. Charlotte (7 p.m.)

2/28 @ LA Lakers (5 p.m.)

3/3 @ Portland (7 p.m.)