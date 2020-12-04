ALAMEDA (CBS SF) – A person calling ‘mayday’ set off the search and rescue of a boat capsized in the frigid waters near Moss Landing, Friday morning.
The first call for help came in at 9:53 a.m. according to the U.S. Coast Guard 11th District Pacific Southwest, prompting the Coast Guard to dispatch a 47-foot Response Boat as well as a helicopter crew to search of the area.
A second mayday call at about 10 a.m. alerted Station Monterey watchstanders that a boat capsized 2 miles off Moss Landing, in Monterey County.
The rescue boat crew located the capsized boat around 10:30 a.m. and rescued 2 people.
The pair were treated for hypothermia.
The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazard statement for Northern California beaches warning that sneaker waves and strong rips will continue Friday evening and subside overnight.
