PACIFICA (CBS SF) — A suspected car thief led a short chase Wednesday night before crashing into a fence and being arrested by Pacifica Police officers.

Anthony Louis Nelson Jr., 31, of San Francisco, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and felony evading, according to the Pacifica Police Department.

On Wednesday at 11:24 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Paloma Avenue on a report of a vehicle parked in the middle of the street with its lights on.

The officers located the vehicle and discovered a man sleeping inside it.

The vehicle, a 2010 Subaru Outback, had been reported stolen out of San Francisco.

When the officers contacted the driver, identified as Nelson, he fled in the vehicle.

Police pursued the vehicle until Nelson drove through a fence in the 900 block of Mirador Terrace.

Police said Nelson then fled on foot but was located in the area and was taken into custody.

