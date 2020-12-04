SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — San Rafael Police requested the public’s help finding three suspects connected to a string of armed robberies in the past nine months.

Detectives say that since September, there were nine armed robberies of 7-11 convenience stores around the Bay Area, including San Jose, El Cerrito, San Leandro and San Rafael.

The most recent robbery occurred in San Rafael on Nov. 30. Around 3 a.m., two of the suspects, both wearing masks, entered the 7-11 at 80 Medway Road, one of whom held a handgun. They proceed to hold up the store clerk and take the money from the store’s register, according to police.

The third suspect waited in a car during the robbery and drove all three away from the scene afterwards. Detectives later learned the vehicle, a gold 2000 Honda CRV with the license plate of 4MMH273, had been stolen hours before the robbery from Albany and as of Friday, it remained outstanding.

Surveillance cameras recorded the robbery and detectives hope citizens can identify the suspects. (The footage can be seen above).

“We are releasing the video to the public in the hopes that someone might recognize the clothing or the mannerisms of the two suspects,” San Rafael Police wrote in a press release. “All three suspects are considered armed and dangerous. If someone recognizes them or sees the vehicle, do not approach them, call 911 and explain the circumstances to the local law enforcement agency.”

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call San Rafael Police at (415) 485-3000. Tips can also be made online at http://www.srpd.org/tips.