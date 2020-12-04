SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Police in Santa Rosa are asking for the public’s assistance finding a suspect who robbed a bank Friday afternoon.

According to authorities, shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, a male suspect entered the Exchange Bank at 499 Stony Point Road and passed a note to the teller demanded money and claiming to be armed.

The teller gave an unspecified amount of cash to the suspect and he exited the bank, driving off in an unknown vehicle. No bank employees or customers were injured during the incident.

Arriving Santa Rosa police officers searched the area for the suspect but were unable to locate him or the suspect vehicle. The suspect was described as a White or light-skinned Hispanic male, in his mid-20’s to early-30’s, approximately 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet tall with a “husky” build.

The suspect was wearing a dark grey hooded sweatshirt, blue surgical mask, blue gloves, white shoes and a black knitted hat that had two long strings and white eyes stitched on the front, according to police. The suspect also had a red tattoo on the left side of his neck.

Santa Rosa police tweeted out surveillance camera images of the suspect Friday afternoon.

Bank Robbery – Need HELP to ID Suspect Today at 1pm, suspect entered Exchange Bank of Stony Point Rd. He claimed to be armed and passed a note demanding money Description: White or light skin Hispanic male, m20's-e30's, husky build, 6ft, red tattoo left side of neck (1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/fvkkut873l — Santa Rosa Police (@SantaRosaPolice) December 5, 2020

The investigation into the bank robbery is ongoing. Detectives are seeking anyone who may have information related to the incident. Anyone who witnessed the robbery is asked to call the Santa Rosa Police Violent Crimes Team at 707-543-3590. A reward up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved in this robbery.