SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco were seeking a shooting suspect Friday morning in the city’s South of Market neighborhood after the suspect hid in a building in the area.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 9 a.m. in the 600 block of Harrison Street.

At the scene, officers found a 50-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life threatening.

Immediately after the shooting, the male suspect fled into a nearby building. Officers have set up a perimeter around the area and are trying to locate the suspect, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.



