NOVATO (CBS SF) — Police in Novato are investigating the theft this week of a $50,000 watch from a jewelry store.

On Tuesday, officers with the Novato Police Department responded to Gold Rush Jewelers at 926 Diablo Ave. on a report of a theft.

Police said the victim met with a man at the business to sell a Watch to him in a third-party transaction.

While at the jewelry store, the suspect inspected the watch for several moments, tried it on, and then fled the store without paying the victim.

The watch, a Rolex, is valued at $50,000, police said.

After stealing the watch, the suspect may have fled the area in a newer black Acura SUV.

