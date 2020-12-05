BURLINGAME (CBS SF) — San Mateo health official say while they appreciates the measures taken by other Bay Area Counties that announced early stay-at-home orders Friday, their efforts remain focused on following the state’s existing guidelines and process.

They emphasized the public’s responsibility to comply with safety protocols to slow the spread.

Jeff Silverman, the owner of UK Hair on Burlingame Ave., says he expects to get more clients from other counties, after their stay-at-home orders go into effect. Hair salons will be closed in nearby counties in the next few days.

Silverman has seen this kind of influx before.

“Everyone was coming here from Alameda County, Santa Clara, San Francisco, which was great you know for business for us, because we were down at least 50%, but the concern was are people coming from other counties, are their numbers going to start to climb,” he said.

Silverman approves of the San Mateo County health officer’s decision to sit out on speeding up restrictions. Gov. Gavin Newsom has said that the Bay Area would likely fall under the new order in mid to late December.

“We know our residents have sacrificed and patience is growing thin, but we need you to know that you have the power to curb the spread and preserve hospital capacity for those who will need care in the coming weeks,” said County Manager Michael Callagy. “We can get through this together if each of us takes action now to social distance, wear face coverings and avoid gatherings.”

San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa disagrees with the decision to not join the other counties.

“I’m scared, I’m extraordinarily scared that this could really, really set us back,” he said.

Currently, 88% of the county’s ICU beds are in use. There are 8 available, though there are still 88 untapped surge beds.

“This virus as I’ve said before, it knows no county lines,” said Canepa. “It doesn’t distinguish between areas and make no mistake about it, we have to be in life saving mode.”

The county said COVID-19 is largely being spread by indoor social gatherings and people not wearing masks.

Local resident Emmanuel Andaya says all counties should be united.

“Basically it’s human nature to go to wear there’s less restriction, because they can’t do it in their own county, and they’ll find a place where they’ll actually do it in other counties,” he said. “And it’s either bringing it in or bringing it out.”

The county said it will continue to closely monitor hospitalization data to determine whether additional local measures should be mobilized.