SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, San Francisco rents have plummeted more than any other major city in the country.

The average rent in one San Francisco neighborhood is now to $1,600.

Some housing experts even argue the city has turned in to a renter’s market.

The mass exodus in San Francisco during the pandemic resulted in more housing supply and less demand but, even after big price drops, San Francisco still retains the title as the most expensive rental market in the country.

At $2,700 a month for a one-bedroom apartment, the city tops New York and Los Angeles. Neighboring cities San Jose and Oakland round out the top five.

These rent prices have fallen to levels that haven’t been seen since the last recession — drops of more than 20 percent compared to last year in many neighborhoods.

The apartment listing website Zumper used thousands of rental ads to crunch the numbers.

WEBLINK: Zumper San Francisco Rent Prices

