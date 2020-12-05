Comments
They found the victim with at least one stab wound and he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Santa Rosa Police Sgt.
SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Police were investigating after a man was fatally stabbed Friday night in Santa Rosa’s Olive Park.
Officers responded shortly before 11 p.m. to reports of a person stabbed at 105 Orange St.
Chris Mahurin said Saturday.
Police are attempting to locate those who may have been in the vicinity of the park at the time.
“We’re not sure if anyone saw the stabbing itself, but we do know there were people in the area,” Mahurin said.
The man’s name was not released.
Anyone with information regarding the incident to call our Violent Crimes Investigations Team at (707)543-3590.
