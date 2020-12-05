SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A wanted suspect search ended with a police pursuit Friday evening and a SWAT vehicle standoff before the 50-year-old Santa Rosa man was taken into custody, authorities said.

Santa Rosa police said the incident began around 8:19 p.m. when officers located Bruce Discher, who was wanted in a Santa Rosa criminal threats investigation.

He was located in a stolen vehicle and stopped.

When an officer attempted to contact Discher, he barricaded himself inside his vehicle. He refused to exit the vehicle and made threats to shoot officers.

The officers believed Discher had access to firearms and made many movements indicating he may have a concealed firearm in the vehicle. Given Discher’s threatening behavior and his potential possession of weapons, authorities said, a hostage negotiations team and SWAT team responded to the scene.

Negotiators continued communicating with Discher for over an hour and a half without resolution.

At approximately 11:57 p.m., officers had exhausted all tactics to have Discher surrender peacefully. The SWAT team eventually utilized chemical agents, less-lethal foam rounds, and assistance from a Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office K-9 to apprehend him.

Discher was treated at a local hospital for injuries sustained during his apprehension. He has been booked into Sonoma County Jail for his outstanding warrants and the additional charges — felony obstruction of a police officer, criminal threats and vehicle theft.

Anyone with information to assist in this investigation is asked to call the Santa Rosa Police Department tip line at 707 543-4040. Media inquiries can be directed to Sergeant Christopher Mahurin at cmahurin@srcity.org.