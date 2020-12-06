SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — It was a full house at Perbacco in the Financial District on its last night of dinner service before Sunday’s shutdown.

Under the new stay-at-home order, restaurants will have to close outdoor dining. Only takeout and delivery will be allowed.

Owner Umberto Gibin says this time around, he feels a sense of relief.

“This time I said, if this what it takes to take us to where we need to be, and have the infections low, and the hospitalization numbers low, then let’s do it now,” Gibin said. “We were just waiting for the inevitable anyway.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom had said the Bay Area would likely fall under the state’s order in mid to late December. Then on Friday, several Bay Area counties decided to preemptively put the stricter restrictions in place this week.

Perbacco predicts sales will drop to just 15% of what the restaurant was doing this time last year. Across the city, many diners were out and about for the last hurrah.

“Just kind of the last supper sort of thing, just getting out here before everything locks down for a month,” said Ian Hauser of San Francisco.

Hauser dined with friends including Fiona Bonar.

“It’s frustrating, but it’s all for the best reasons, I would want to keep my family safe too,” she said.

On the list for closures – personal care services, hair and nail salons, wineries and bars, movie theaters, playgrounds, museums, and cardrooms.

It was a busy Saturday night at The Devil’s Acre in North Beach. Its parklet was buzzing with activity, and the wait for a table was at least 30 minutes.

“We have to follow the science and what the health department and city planners are guiding us to do, and what’s best for our patrons,” said Future Bars Co-Owner Doug Dalton. “It’s obviously disappointment, but something that we feel that we get through.”

Future Bars’ spirits stores ‘Cask’ will stay open, selling bottles for pickup. Still, the toughest part for Dalton is letting his employees go.

After 6 months of being unemployed, Bar Manager Sam Miller returned to work for 6 weeks.

“We’re all pretty bummed out, we were really excited to get back to work and everything’s been going great, people are happy to be out, and just excited to be able to dine again, so it’s definitely a sore subject,” said Miller.

Retail stores will be allowed stay open at 20% capacity. The order runs through January 4.