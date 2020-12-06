GILROY (CBS SF) — Police in Gilroy are looking Sunday night for a driver, and a vehicle, believed to have been involved in an apparent hit-and-run accident Sunday morning that left a man with serious injuries.
Police and fire personnel were called about 11:30 a.m. Sunday to Broadway and Wayland Lane, where a 48-year-old man was lying in the street. The man was taken to a nearby trauma center for treatment of what police say are “major” injuries.
Police determined the man had been hit by a vehicle, its driver having left the scene before police and firefighters arrived.
Anyone with information or video relating to this incident is asked to call the Gilroy Police Department at (408) 846-0350. Calls can be made anonymously to the tip line at (408) 846-0330.
