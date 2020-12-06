SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A juvenile girl was killed and three others were injured in the early Sunday morning crash of a stolen car in San Jose, authorities said.

San Jose police said officers responded to 911 calls of a solo crash in the area of Story Road and King Road at 3:10 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered a grey 2013 Honda Accord that had collided with a tree and a light pole.

Four juveniles — two males and two females — were crash victims. One of the female juveniles was pronounced deceased at the scene. The remaining three were transported to local hospitals. One of male juveniles has serious life-threatening injuries; the other two have major injuries but are expected to recover.

Investigators said the Accord was traveling at a high rate eastbound on Story Road when careened out of control and slammed into the tree and light pole.

A records check on the registration revealed that the Honda was reported stolen in Mountain View.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after they confirm the victim’s identity and notify next of kin. She was the 43rd fatal traffic collision for 2020.

At the conclusion of the Department’s traffic investigation the facts will be presented to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office to determine criminal charges.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Malvido #4206 of the San Jose Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.