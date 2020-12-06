SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A man wanted in a fatal stabbing in a Santa Rosa park was in custody early Sunday after a manhunt ended with a SWAT team aiding in taking Adolfo Quezada Flores into custody without any incident.

Police said Flores was arrested after a search warrant was executed in the 800 block of Russell Ave by Violent Crimes Investigations Team detectives with the assistance of the SWAT and hostage negotiations teams.

He has been booked into county jail on a murder charge in connection with a fatal stabbing on Friday night near Olive Park.

The victim was found by officers with at least one stab wound and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Santa Rosa police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said. The man’s name has not been released.

During the course of the investigation, Flores was identified as the suspect. Flores is a 33-year-old transient from Santa Rosa. He was already wanted in connection with a separate stabbing that had previously occurred.

A reward up to $2,500 was being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund. This reward is for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved in the murder.

The victim’s name was being withheld at this time due to the continuing investigation and pending notification of his family.

Anyone with information pertaining to case was encouraged to call the Violent Crimes Investigations Team at (707)543-3590.