SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A San Jose 18-year-old was charged Monday with vehicular manslaughter and other counts in the weekend crash of a stolen car that claimed the life of a juvenile girl and left he and two others with serious injuries, authorities said.

San Jose police said Jose Martinez was being held in Santa Clara County jail on vehicular manslaughter, driving a stolen vehicle and hit-and-run charges.

San Jose officers responded to 911 calls of a solo crash in the area of Story Road and King Road at 3:10 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officers discovered a grey 2013 Honda Accord that had collided with a tree and a light pole.

Four juveniles — two males and two females — were crash victims. One of the female juveniles was pronounced dead at the scene. The remaining three –including Martinez — were transported to local hospitals. One of male juveniles with serious life-threatening injuries; the other two with major injuries but are expected to recover.

Investigators said the Accord was traveling at a high rate eastbound on Story Road when careened out of control and slammed into the tree and light pole.

A records check on the registration revealed that the Honda was reported stolen in Mountain View.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after they confirm the victim’s identity and notify next of kin. She was the 43rd fatal traffic collision for 2020.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Malvido #4206 of the San Jose Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.