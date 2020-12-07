BERKELEY (CBS SF) – A man faces weapons and drug charges following a traffic stop over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Berkeley Police said.

According to police, on November 28 around 8:30 p.m., officers pulled over a vehicle near San Pablo Avenue and Dwight Way. Police said when an officer contacted the driver, they noticed the smell of alcoholic beverages, saw cans of beer in the back seat and an open container of Brandy.

During a search of the vehicle, police said they found a loaded handgun, several magazines of ammunition, at least 7 grams of powder cocaine and five grams of rock cocaine.

Officers said an investigation also revealed the driver had his license previously suspended.

Police said the driver, identified as a 31-year-old man from Pinole, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a loaded / concealed firearm and possession of narcotics for sale. His name was not immediately available.

According to police, the amount of powder cocaine allegedly possessed by the driver is about 50 doses and the amount of rock cocaine constitutes about 70 doses.