PACIFICA (CBS SF) – A man was arrested by Pacifica Police on multiple weapons and child endangerment charges following a traffic stop early Sunday morning.
Police said they pulled over a vehicle on the 2200 block of Beach Boulevard on a code violation around 5 a.m. on Sunday. During the stop, officers said they determined the driver had two handguns in the vehicle.
One of the guns was loaded and had a high-capacity magazine, police said.
Police also found a 6-year-old child was inside the car and that the loaded gun was in an area where the child could access the weapon.
The driver, identified as 42-year-old Phillip Jay Ramos of Oakley was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail in Redwood City. Ramos is facing multiple charges, including of possession of a large capacity magazine, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, child endangerment and driving with a suspended license.
It was not immediately known when Ramos would appear in court on the charges.
