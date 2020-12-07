Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS Sports) — When the Golden State Warriors started training camp on Monday, they were without forward Draymond Green and recent No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman.
Last week, it was reported that two Warriors players had tested positive for COVID-19, causing the team to delay the start of their training camp.
When Warriors coach Steve Kerr addressed the media Monday afternoon, he said that he wouldn’t comment on either player’s absence any further, but that “you can make your own deductions.”
You must log in to post a comment.