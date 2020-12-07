SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Authorities in Santa Rosa on Monday announced that a missing, at-risk 18-year-old autistic man who left his home Sunday afternoon has been found safe.

Santa Rosa Police have been searching for James Harrington ever since being notified that he unexpectedly left his residence on the 2100-block of Nectarine Drive in Santa Rosa between 12:50 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities said based on concerns due to Harrington’s medical issues (he has autism and is high-functioning), additional resources are being deployed to assist with the search.

At 12:15 p.m. Monday, Santa Rosa police confirmed that Harrington had been found safe walking in the area of Old Redwood Highway and Lavell Road in Larkfield. He has been reunited with his family.

UPDATE: December 7, 2020 at 12:15pm LOCATED James Harrington has been located and he is safe and healthy. He was found walking in the area of Old Redwood Highway & Lavell Rd, Larkfield. He has been reunited with his family. Thank you to everyone who assisted with the search. pic.twitter.com/qvh0RGzTlT — Santa Rosa Police (@SantaRosaPolice) December 7, 2020

Authorities thanked the public and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in the search.