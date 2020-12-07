SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Authorities in Santa Rosa are asking for the public’s help finding a missing, at-risk 18-year-old autistic man who left his home Sunday afternoon.

Santa Rosa Police have been searching for James Harrington ever since being notified that he unexpectedly left his residence on the 2100-block of Nectarine Drive in Santa Rosa between 12:50 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities said based on concerns due to Harrington’s medical issues (he has autism and is high-functioning), additional resources are being deployed to assist with the search. Harrington is 18 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt and blue jeans.

The Sonoma County Sheriff Search & Rescue Team is assisting with the search. The public is being asked to help in the search as well. Police are asking anyone who lives in the area of Nectarine Drive in Santa Rosa to check all doorbell cameras or other surveillance cameras.

Anyone with footage of Harrington or any information on his whereabouts is asked to please contact the Santa Rosa Police non-Emergency phone number at 707-528-5222 immediately.