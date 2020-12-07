Comments
HAYWARD (CBS SF) — A woman died and three other people were injured in a shooting in Hayward early Saturday morning, according to police.
Officers responded at 12:24 a.m. to a shooting reported in the 25000 block of Eldridge Avenue off of West Harder Road and found the four victims.
The name of the woman who died is not yet being released, and more information about the other three victims or a suspect was not immediately available.
Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to call (510) 293-7176.
