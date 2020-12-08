OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Buffy Wicks was sworn-in for her second term in the California State Assembly at her East Bay home as she self-isolates with her family following a potential COVID-19 exposure.

With baby in hand, Wicks and her family gathered on her front porch for the swearing-in Monday afternoon. State Sen. Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) administered the oath from a safe distance.

Wicks and her family are self-isolating after one of her children was possibly exposed to the coronavirus. It is unclear if it was her older daughter or her newborn.

“The experience was incredibly special … and about as 2020 as you can get,” Wicks said in a tweet.

In September, Wicks brought her then one-month old to the Assembly floor to cast a vote for a housing bill after her request to vote by proxy while being on maternity leave was denied. The legislation passed the Assembly but failed to be approved by the State Senate ahead of a legislative deadline.

Other members of the Assembly were sworn in Monday at a special session held at the Golden 1 Center, a 17,000 seat arena that is home of the Sacramento Kings NBA team, to facilitate social distancing.

Wicks represents the 15th Assembly District, which covers parts of the East Bay including Oakland, Berkeley and Richmond.