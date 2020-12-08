RICHMOND (CBS SF) — The Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff announced Tuesday that it’s investigating a suspicious death early that morning in North Richmond as a possible homicide and arson.
According to the Sheriff’s office, at around 4:45 a.m., the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (CON Fire) requested deputies to help with controlling traffic while fire crews battled a fire on the 1800 block of Giaramita Street in North Richmond.
Responding deputies learned that a man, later identified as Richmond resident 23-year-old Virillio Patino-Cruz, was found dying in the burning house. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died. Officials scheduled Patino-Cruz’s autopsy for Wednesday.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600 or through Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (925) 646-2441. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.
