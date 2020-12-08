Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A northbound Caltrain fatally struck a person on the tracks at the Mission Bay Drive grade crossing in San Francisco shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, officials said.
It was the 10th Caltrain fatality of 2020.
None of about 12 passengers aboard the train were injured, officials said.
All trains in the area were stopped for emergency personnel, with southbound trains cleared to resume operation at restricted speeds shortly 8 p.m.
