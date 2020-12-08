COVID Testing Info:Find A COVID-19 Testing Site Near You
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Business owners reportedly broke into the Sacramento County supervisor’s office Tuesday while a meeting was underway to protest proposed fines on businesses that don’t comply with COVID-19 restrictions.

According to CBS Sacramento, the chairman of the board called a 10-minute recess and moved the meeting to a different room to get away from the protesters who had been banging on the doors, which were closed because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Just as outgoing Director of Sacramento County Health Services Dr. Peter Beilenson stepped up to the podium, the doors busted open.

