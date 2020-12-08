NEWARK (CBS SF) – A 19-year-old Hayward man was wounded in an apparent shooting Sunday morning in Newark, police said Monday.
Officers responded at 6:14 a.m. to help a person who said they suffered a gunshot wound in the area of Thornton Avenue and Cedar Boulevard.
Officers located the man who police said suffered “some type of wound to an upper extremity.” The man was taken to a hospital and released later in the day, police said.
Detectives do not believe the shooting was random. Police are still looking into where the man was when he was wounded.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to get in touch with Detective Todd Nobbe at (510) 578-4937 or at todd.nobbe@newark.org.
Information can be left anonymously by (510) 578-4965.
