SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A new article about a suspected spy’s attempts to infiltrate the American government revealed that Bay Area congress members were among her intended targets.

The story on Axios, which ran Tuesday, revealed that suspected intelligence operative Fang Fang AKA Christine Fang attempted to gain favor with representatives Eric Swalwell and Ro Khanna from 2011 to 2015. It is against the law for foreign agents to donate to political campaigns.

Records show that neither congressman accepted funding from her. While Fang volunteered on Swalwell’s 2014 campaign and even helped find him a volunteer, those involved with the investigation say that there was no evidence of her currying any favors from him.

According to Swalwell’s office, the congressman cut off all ties with Fang and cooperated with the FBI as soon as he learned of the investigation.

“Rep. Swalwell, long ago, provided information about this person — whom he met more than eight years ago, and whom he hasn’t seen in nearly six years — to the FBI,” a statement from Swalwell’s office read.

Fang also volunteered for Ro Khanna’s failed 2014 congressional campaign.

U.S. officials told Axios that they do not believe Fang obtained any classified information, the investigation was seen as “a big deal, because there were some really, really sensitive people that were caught up,” according to one senior intelligence officer.

Fang left the U.S. in 2015 amid the investigation.

