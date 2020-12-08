SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are seeking two male suspects who allegedly broke into a home in the city’s Bayview Heights neighborhood Monday night and held up a woman at gunpoint, making off with cash and jewelry, among other things.

The home invasion robbery occurred around 7:30 p.m. at a home in the 6500 block of Third Street, police said.

The victim, a 45-year-old woman, was home when the suspects allegedly entered and both pointed firearms at her, demanding her valuables. In addition to cash and jewelry, the suspects also took the victim’s wallet, her cellphone and other items before fleeing the home, police said.

Officers responding to the scene were unable to apprehend the suspects and a description of the pair was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the home invasion robbery or the suspects is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.