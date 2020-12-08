SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A shooting in the city’s Excelsior District Monday night sent a 34-year-old man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
The shooting was reported shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Peru Avenue.
An argument between the man and two male suspects led to them shooting him and then fleeing. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, and an update on his condition was not immediately available Tuesday.
No arrests have been made in the case and no detailed information about the suspects had been released by press time.
