SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A car smashed into a tree along a highway transition ramp in South San Jose Wednesday morning, killing the driver, the California Highway Patrol said.
The crash happened at around 5 a.m. along the junction of northbound State Road 85 to northbound State Road 87. The CHP said officers arrived to find a Honda Civic that had veered off the left side of the roadway and collided into a tree.
The 26-year-old driver, who appeared not to have been wearing his seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The CHP said the number 1 lane of the SR 85 northbound to SR 87 northbound was closed, along with the Santa Teresa Blvd. off-ramp from SR 85 until approximately 8 a.m.
Preliminary evidence did not indicate whether or not alcohol or drugs may have been a factor, the CHP said. Anyone with information about the crash asked to contact the San Jose CHP at (408) 961-0900.
