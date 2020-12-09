Taiwan is Home to the Friendliest People

Taiwan’s beauty extends beyond its landscapes. The people of Taiwan are some of the most friendly, hospitable people you will meet. Jasmine says that Taiwanese people are “genuine and eager to help tourists enjoy,” making the island a very approachable place. She goes on to say that Taiwan’s locals are friendly, helpful, and adventurous people who enjoy everything from hiking and biking to sightseeing. They especially love meeting new people from outside of the country, so “be prepared to befriend a few locals on your escape to Taiwan.”

You’re In Good Hands

Taiwanese people have an endearing sense of pride in their country. They are also extremely compassionate, caring individuals who are dedicated to their families and the older generation. Their kind personalities do not stop there. Locals are very open-minded and genuinely interested in hearing about you and your life. The people of Taiwan are sure to make your trip to the island as comfortable and exciting as possible. You’re in good hands when traveling to Taiwan!