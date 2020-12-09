Comments
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle early Wednesday morning near the Oakland Coliseum, police said.
The man, whose name hasn’t been released by the Alameda County coroner’s bureau, was found in the 500 block of Hegenberger Road after someone flagged down officers at 12:25 a.m.
Firefighters and paramedics were called and tried to save the man’s life, but he died where he was found, according to police.
Officers are still investigating the collision. Anyone with more information about it is asked to call the Oakland Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.
