Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — People in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood were asked to shelter-in-place as a police action was unfolding Wednesday afternoon.
San Francisco police said the incident was happening in the area of Folsom St. between 9th and 10th Streets. near the unit block of Dore Street.
⚠️ SHELTER IN PLACE ⚠️
Due to police activity – we are asking residents on and near the unit block of Dore Street to shelter in place.
We will work to release pertinent updates as they become available. pic.twitter.com/P26jCrjAgP
— San Francisco Police (@SFPD) December 9, 2020
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.
You must log in to post a comment.